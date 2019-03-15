360 video: "The fish are happier in these open waters"

As part of an episode on how fish farming could offer the world a more sustainable future, the Euronews Ocean team shot a 360 video at fish farm Aquanaria. The firm, which is based in the Canary Islands, says its goal is to produce perfect fish for high-end restaurants. Thanks to an innovative design, the company's net pens are fixed well away from the shore to allow strong Atlantic currents to pass through its nets.

"The fish are happier in these open waters"

Pedro Sánchez, Aquanaria's Commercial Director, says the location and the fact the nets go deep under water creates ideal conditions for the fish to thrive:"We are in this location for many many years, in this part of the island. We have been moving away from the shore more and more and more, as soon as the technology allows us to be there, because it's really good for — not so good for us, but it's good for the fish. The fish are happier in these open waters."

