Lady Gaga's €26 million necklace and other style details you missed from the Oscars

By Gina Vivinetto with TODAY Lifestyle • last updated: 25/02/2019 - 06:48

The 2019 Oscars red carpet was packed with gorgeous gowns— but this year, it was the accessories and details that really turned heads.

Lady Gaga's necklace

Now that\'s a necklace! Mario Anzuoni

Lady Gaga, who took home the award for best song for the hit "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," wowed onlookers by wearing a Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond necklace worth $30 million. Yes, you read that right! The stunning piece featured a gigantic diamond that's reportedly one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world, according to a press release.

Not only is the 141-year-old piece worth millions, it's also the first time in history it's been worn on an awards show red carpet. However, it's not the precious necklace's first adventure in Hollywood — Oscar-winner Audrey Hepburn is said to have worn the same yellow diamond in a "Breakfast at Tiffany's" publicity photo shoot.

Jason Momoa's scrunchie

When you have luxurious, long hair, it makes sense to keep a scrunchie close by. Matt Winkelmeyer

"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa was wearing a pink velvet Fendi suit as he walked the red carpet with his wife, Lisa Bonet. As pretty as the pair looked together, fans couldn't help gushing over the matching pink velvet scrunchie Momoa wore around his wrist.

Glenn Close's beadwork

It weighs a whopping 42 pounds! Steve Granitz

In Glenn Close's case, it was the details of her glittery Caroline Herrera gown that dazzled onlookers. The long-sleeved dress, which included a lengthy cape, contained a whopping 4 million beads.

If Close needed help navigating the red carpet, who could blame her? She told E!'s Ryan Seacrest her sparkly ensemble weighed 42 pounds.

Hannah Beachler's earrings

We\'re not sure how it\'s staying in place, but it\'s very pretty. Frazer Harrison

"Black Panther" production designer Hannah Beachler made history Sunday when she became the first black woman to win an Oscar in her category. Beachler paired her gorgeous red satin gown with an eye-catching piece of jewelry that stretched from ear to ear in an elegant arc over her nose.

Spike Lee's jewelry

Spike Lee let his accessories do the talking. Jordan Strauss

Director Spike Lee, who picked up an Oscar for co-writing the screenplay for his movie "BlacKKKlansman," wore a purple Ozwald Boateng suit with gold custom Jordan sneakers. He paired the look with a custom-made Amedeo Scognamiglio gold necklace shaped like the symbol Prince adopted as his name.

Lee also wore the same pair of gold "Love" and "Hate" knuckle rings he wore in his 1989 film "Do the Right Thing."

Rachel Weisz's diamond headband

That\'s not just any headband. Jordan Strauss

"The Favourite" star Rachel Weisz paired her red Givenchy gown with a matching red clutch and silver headband made from vintage Cartier diamond brooches.

Ashley Graham's ballerina bun bows

Ashley Graham took her bun to the next level with miniature bows. Frazer Harrison

Ashely Graham updated the ballerina look by wearing her hair pulled back and parted down the middle. And once she turned around, onlookers saw several pretty hair bows adorning her neat bun.

Terry Crews' harness

This look is officially a menswear trend. Mark Ralston

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews, with wife Rebecca King-Crews, followed in Olympic skier Adam Rippon's footsteps by rocking a patent leather snakeskin harness over his suit.