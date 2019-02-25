All in the family! See the stars who took their families to the Oscars

The only thing better than getting to tearfully thank your mother after winning an Oscar is to have her sitting just a few feet away.

Regina King experienced that special moment at Sunday night's 91st annual Academy Awards when she took home the best supporting actress award for her performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk" with her mother, Gloria King, beaming in the audience.

Regina King was able to enjoy winning her first Oscar with her mother, Gloria, in the audience as her date for the big night. Mike Blake

"Mom, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction,'' King said in her emotional acceptance speech.

Gloria King had another special moment when one of her daughter's fellow nominees for the award, Amy Adams, came over to give her a hug after Regina earned her first Oscar.

Adams knows all about that close bond with family considering she also brought her mother, Kathryn, as well as her sisters, Julie and Anna, as her dates to the ceremony.

King and Adams were two of several stars to bring a parent or family member to the special night.

Bradley Cooper, whose directorial debut, "A Star is Born," was nominated for eight Oscars, also brought his mom, Gloria Campano.

She has become a regular award show date for Cooper, joining him at last month's Screen Actors Guild Awards and previously accompanying him to the 2013 Academy Awards. Cooper was also joined on Sunday night by his longtime partner, Irina Shayk.

Bradley Cooper was joined at the Academy Awards by his mother, Gloria Campano, and partner, Irina Shayk. Mario Anzuoni

Oscar winner Charlize Theron also brought her mother, Gerda Maritz, whom she has often spoke of as a guiding force in her life as she helps co-parent Theron's two young children.

Charlize Theron brought her mother, Gerda Maritz, as her date to the Oscars. Kevork Djansezian

Michael B. Jordan made it a special night with his mother, Donna Jordan. The "Black Panther"star also brought her to the NAACP Image Awards last year.

"Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan brought his mother, Donna Jordan. Mark Ralston

Director Alfonso Cuaron took his two children, Olmo Teodoro Cuaron, 14, and Tess Bu Cuaron, 15, who watched their dad frequently take the stage while racking up awards for "Roma" on Sunday night.

Director Alfonso Cuaron brought his daughter, Tess Bu Cuaron, and son Olmo Teodoro Cuaron on a night when "Roma" brought home multiple Oscars. Jordan Strauss

Cuaron wasn't the only member of "Roma" to make it a family affair, as best actress nominee Yalitza Aparicio took her mother. Aparicio, who had no previous acting experience before "Roma," celebrated her first Oscar nomination with the woman who raised her in Oaxaca, Mexico.

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" star Richard E. Grant, nominated in the best supporting actor category, brought his daughter, Olivia.

Richard E. Grant brought his daughter, Olivia, as his Oscars date. Jordan Strauss

Actresses Emily and Zooey Deschanel made it a sisters' night out at the Oscars, accompanying their father, Caleb Deschanel, who was nominated for best cinematography for "Never Look Away," and their mother, Mary Jo Deschanel.