Why do some kids get misdiagnosed with ADHD? Birth month might be a clue

As the number of children diagnosed with ADHDhas climbed, parents, teachers, doctors and researchers struggle to understand why. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine points to one surprising explanation: elementary school cut-off dates. The youngest kids in a class — those who recently turned 5 before the kindergarten enrollment cut-off date — are more likely to be diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder than their older classmates.

Researchers were shocked to find that August babies were more likely to be treated and diagnosed with ADHD than those born in earlier months, Timothy Layton, an economist in the department of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School and an author of the paper, told NBC News, via email. Layton and his colleagues examined data from 407,846 children in a U.S. insurance company database born between 2007 and 2009. The researchers looked at the children through 2015 and focused on ADHD diagnosis based on birth month and school enrollment cut-off, where children had to be 5 by September 1 to attend kindergarten. They found that children born in August, who were the youngest in the class, had higher rates of being diagnosed with ADHD than the older members of the class. An estimated 6.1 million children, just over 9 percent, between ages of 2 and 17 in the U.S. have ever had a diagnosis of ADHD, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. But a significant percentage of children may be wrongly labeled. Why would birth month make a difference? It could be the maturity level of the child in school, compared to slightly older classmates, suggested David Anderson, senior director of the ADHD and Behavior Disorders Center and director of Programs at the Child Mind Institute.