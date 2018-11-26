How augmented reality will make surgery safer

Augmented reality is entering operating theatres across Europe and it will soon help save many lives.

Researchers at the University of Pisa are developing a surgical navigator that will guide doctors during the delicate stages of an operation. It will also provide crucial data in real time. But how exactly does the technology work?

The European funded research project is a hybrid of the two existing AR headsets. The device also provides important information to increase accuracy and reduce time physicians spend looking away from the operation.

The system captures what the surgeon sees from a head-mounted camera. It then overlays the patient’s medical information over reality. Biomedical engineer Fabrizio Cutolo explains how the system works.

"My job is to build a bridge between surgery and the device interface. I work on all the steps to make the system work! Right up to how and when the device will operate during surgery"

This system is expected to improve accuracy and reduce surgery times by at least 11%.

The device will go through three clinical trials in Italy and Germany in 2019. It is expected to be available on the market by 2022.