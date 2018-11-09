A sneak peek at the must-see looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

They're back! The Victoria's Secret Angels hit the runway last night in New York City to film the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

From a million-dollar bra to a beloved Angel's runway farewell, the night had no shortage of showstopping moments. There were even a few new faces on hand, including Winnie Harlow, the inspiring "America's Next Top Model" contestant with vitiligo.

Even so, many critics — like body-image activist Ashley Graham — say the brand still has a long way to go when it comes to representing a diverse range of nationalities and body types. As an increasing number of lingerie brands (like Rihanna's Fenty line) begin to embrace bodies of all shapes and sizes, Victoria's Secret has often been criticized for lagging behind in this area.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of L Brands, Victoria's Secret parent company, said the brand continuously evaluates the way they market their products. At the end of the day, though, he said Victoria's Secret still needs to stay true to their core customer base.

"I don't think we can be all things to all customers. It is a specialty business; it isn't a department store," Razek said.