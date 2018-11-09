BREAKING NEWS

A sneak peek at the must-see looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

A sneak peek at the must-see looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018
TIMOTHY A. CLARY AFP/Getty Images
They're back! The Victoria's Secret Angels hit the runway last night in New York City to film the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

From a million-dollar bra to a beloved Angel's runway farewell, the night had no shortage of showstopping moments. There were even a few new faces on hand, including Winnie Harlow, the inspiring "America's Next Top Model" contestant with vitiligo.

Even so, many critics — like body-image activist Ashley Graham — say the brand still has a long way to go when it comes to representing a diverse range of nationalities and body types. As an increasing number of lingerie brands (like Rihanna's Fenty line) begin to embrace bodies of all shapes and sizes, Victoria's Secret has often been criticized for lagging behind in this area.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of L Brands, Victoria's Secret parent company, said the brand continuously evaluates the way they market their products. At the end of the day, though, he said Victoria's Secret still needs to stay true to their core customer base.

"I don't think we can be all things to all customers. It is a specialty business; it isn't a department store," Razek said.

You'll have to wait until Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT to watch the show on TV (it's airing on CBS), but we've got your first look at the top looks of the night!

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid walks the Victoria\'s Secret runway in a plaid look. TIMOTHY A. CLARY

The model joined sister Bella for the show, and ushered in the holiday season with some pretty, sexy plaid.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid joined her sister at the 2018 Victoria\'s Secret Fashion Show in icy blue wings.Michael Stewart

After a minor fall at the Michael Kors show during fashion week this September, Bella Hadid made a triumphant return to the VS runway, complete with brilliant blue wings.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow walks the Victoria\'s Secret runway for the first time on Nov. 8 in New York City. Taylor Hill

It was a special night for the gorgeous model who has vitiligo. Harlow made her VS runway debut, and totally rocked it.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner shows off a lacy black look on the runway at Pier 94 in New York City. Timur Emek

The supermodel showed off her star power — quite literally — in some supersultry black lingerie.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk models the $1 million "fantasy bra" created by Swarovski.J. Lee

The 30-year-old got a pretty sweet birthday gift this year: She modelled the 2018 Dream Angels fantasy bra — you know, the one that's worth $1 million — the night after she bid adieu to her twenties.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima got emotional on the runway as she said good-bye to her time as a Victoria\'s Secret Angel.Timur Emek

At the age of 37, the model hung up her Angel wings last night after 20 successful years with the brand.

Jourdana Phillips

Jourdana Phillips looks bewitching in this magically themed outfit.Timur Emek

Phillips definitely embodied this year's "I am me" theme with her signature flair and confidence.

Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel sports a spiky, shimmery look on the runway.Taylor Hill

The mother of two made her return to the runway after giving birth to her second child this June. In other words, she's a supermodel and a superhero!

Liu Wen

Liu Wen\'s look is totally groovy! J. Lee

Sexy lingerie was on display all night long, but psychedelic prints were also on display.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora (left) performs on stage as model Stella Maxwell shows off another beautiful look.Michael Stewart

The singer escorted models down the runway while performing in a sexy getup of her own.

Halsey

Halsey performs in a particularly angelic look.Taylor Hill

The singer showed off her toned physique and her impressive set of pipes while performing last night.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha wears an pink from head-to-toe to perform at the fashion show.Timur Emek

In a nod to Victoria's Secret's sister brand, the singer rocked an all-pink ensemble.

