Works of the famous street artist, Banksy got under the hammer in Paris.
Paris: More Banksy artwork sold higher than estimated prices
Paris: More Banksy artwork sold higher than estimated prices
No work was shredded, as was the case last month at Sotheby's with the "Girl with Balloon" which was already sold for €1.17 million.
This time, all the pieces were sold much higher than estimated, at 2 to 3 times more.
The most expensive one in Paris, "Stop and Search" sold for €50,000 to a telephone bidder, an international collector, according to Artcurial.
The buyer will pay a final price of €65,000 with fees – double its pre-auction estimate according to Artcurial.
Of the other two, "Soup Can" sold for €36,000. The buyer, a European collector, according to Artcurial, will pay €46,800 with the fees - triple its estimated price.
And the least costly one, "Queen Vic" went for €9,000, that's €11,700 with fees and still four times its pre-auction estimate according to the auction house.