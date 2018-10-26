Meghan Markle's ethical wardrobe is turning heads

The Duchess of Sussex is already well-known for her trendy and elegant fashion choices that often see lucky brands stand out from the rest. On her recent trip to Australia, she became even more popular among those supporting ethical fashion.

She wore a dress from Reformation on a visit to Fraser Island. The brand uses organic cotton and fabrics made from renewable wood materials among others, while close to 15% of their products are made out of “deadstock” fabrics.

Meghan made some heads turn with her selection of shoes as well, such as the Veja sneakers she wore at the Invictus Games sailing race. The French brand has been producing environmentally-friendly sneakers using recycled plastic or materials sourced from organic farming.

Meghan was also spotted wearing another brand, Rothy's, which also uses plastic bottles to produce shoes.

Click on the video above to see the rest of the sustainable fashion choices of the Duchess of Sussex.