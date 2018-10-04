The Global Energy Prize: live from the award ceremony

Each year The Global Energy Prize honours outstanding achievement in research and technology designed to address some of the world's most pressing energy challenges by means of efficiency or environmentally-friendly energy sources.

In 2018 the award ceremony will take place as part of Russian Energy Week and the award will be presented by the Russian Minister of Energy, Alexander Novak.

This year's laureates are Sergey Alekseenko from Russia, for his work on thermal power engineering and heat transfer systems, and Martin Green from Australia, for research, development, and educational activities in the field of pholtovoltaics.

The Global Energy Prize is rated as one of the world's 99 major science awards by the IREG Observatory on Academic Prizes and Excellence, and as a "mega prize" with laudable goals and exemplary practices by the International Congress of Distinguished Awards.

Since 2003, the Global Energy Prize has been awarded to 37 laureates from 12 countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK and the US.