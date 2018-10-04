Barbara Hannigan soars again with another contemporary music first

The Canadian soprano Barbara Hannigan is considered the specialist for contemporary operas, having performed more than 85 world premieres. She has inspired legendary composers like Pierre Boulez. Already at a young age, she was passionate about contemporary music, and it helped her to find her unique voice.

"I came from a very small village in the east coast of Canada and we didn't have a lot of classical music, we didn't have a lot of opera, actually we didn't have any opera. So I think I found it a bit intimidating when I moved to the big city, to Toronto, when I was 17 and there were all these musicians that knew so much more than I did about tradition and somehow I felt afraid of it. And when I sang contemporary music when I was working with living composers, somehow it gave me confidence in myself which I could then apply to the already-existing music. And so in that way it freed me."