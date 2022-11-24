British-born Flossie has set a new record as the world's oldest living cat.

Guinness World Records have officially awarded the title to the feline, who was born in 1995.

The cat has had a number of owners during her lifetime, but currently resides in southeast London.

Her new owner says she is in remarkably good shape for her advanced years.

What is the oldest cat currently alive?

Guinness World Records and the charity Cats Protection have confirmed Flossie as the world’s oldest living cat.

Flossie was handed over to the charity at the age of 26 when her owner couldn’t look after her anymore.

"We were flabbergasted when vet records showed Flossie to be nearly 27 years old,” said Naomi Rosling, co-ordinator at the Kent branch of Cats Protection.

"She's the oldest cat I've ever met, at least 120 in human years. If I'm in such good shape when I'm her age, with someone who does what's best for me when I need it most, I shall be a very happy lady."

Where does the world’s oldest cat live?

Luckily, the charity found the feline a new home where she would be well cared for.

Flossie was rehomed with Vicky Green, who lives in southeast London and is an experienced senior cat carer.

Green says Flossie is deaf and has failing eyesight but is playful and affectionate nonetheless.

Green also happens to be the same age as Flossie, who will turn 27 in a couple of weeks.

“I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn't imagine I'd be sharing my home with a Guinness World Records title holder," Green said.

"She sometimes misses her litter box or needs help grooming herself, but I can help with all of that. We're in this together.”

Green says her new pet is always eager for food unless curled up in her favourite yellow blanket.

What is the oldest cat ever recorded?

Flossie’s remarkable age works out as 120 in cat years, according to Guinness World Records.

But she’s still got several years to go if she wants to beat the oldest cat ever recorded.

That title goes to Creme Puff, who lived to an incredible 38 years and three days in Austin, Texas.