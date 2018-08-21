Gordon Ramsay accused of faking drama by 'Kitchen Nightmares' restaurant

Gordon Ramsay just got served. But instead of dinner, it's his second lawsuit with a restaurant featured on "Kitchen Nightmares."

In 2011, Oceana Grill in New Orleans appeared on the fourth season of "Kitchen Nightmares," a show in which the famous chef notoriously shames chefs and restaurant owners with flailing businesses and dirty kitchens in hopes of revitalizing their businesses.

The seafood spot off Bourbon Street, however, says the British chef did way more harm than good. Not just once, but twice.