Flashing lights in 'Incredibles 2' prompt health warning

The "Incredibles 2" — the new blockbuster movie that dominated the box office over the weekend — now comes with a health warning.

People with epilepsy have expressed concerns about flashing and "strobe" lights in parts of the animated film "and, in certain instances, people having experienced a seizure during the movie," the Epilepsy Foundation said in a statement.

"We heard about it on Saturday through our social media channels," spokeswoman Jackie Aker told TODAY. "A lot of the people from our community were posting about it, and a few calls came through our help line."