Watch the ESMT Annual Forum 2018 LIVE

Here at Euronews we are proud to bring you the European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) Berlin Annual Forum, 2018, LIVE on 7 June, 2018.
Technology
The theme of this year's Annual Forum is technology, and participants will examine the challenges, opportunities, and impacts of technology in business:
They will consider how technology might best support innovative business models and shape competitive market strategies.
They will look at the ways in which robotics and artificial intelligence will transform traditional industries in sustainable ways.
Programme
10.00 am - 11.15 am: Welcome, opening remarks and keynote speeches
11.45 am - 1.00 pm: Morning panel
4.15 pm - 6.00 pm: Afternoon panel, keynotes, and closing.
A more detailed programme is available here.
Keynote speeches
-
Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa,
-
Tom Enders, Chief Executive Officer at Airbus,
-
Edzard Overbeek, Chief Executive Officer of HERE Technologies, and
-
Peter Altmaier, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.