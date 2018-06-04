The most sustainable restaurant in the world

"We decided to create a space where beauty wasn't the goal because the beauty comes from the surrounding environment," this is how it started for Basque chef Eneko Atxa. The 3-Michelin star Azurmendi restaurant in the in the lush green countryside of Larrabetzu is his brainchild.

Since the opening in 2012, Atxa has not only been earning recognition for his food but for his eco-friendly philosophy as well.