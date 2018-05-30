Ambien maker to Roseanne: 'Racism is not a known side effect'

Just hours after quitting Twitter over the fallout from her racist comments, Roseanne Barr was back on social media explaining her offensive comments. She blamed it on the Ambien.

"Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me," Roseanne wrote. "It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-I went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but…don't defend it please."

It's been reported that Ambien causes people to drive, cook, eat, talk, shop and have sex without remembering any of it. Tweeting under the influence of Ambien certainly could happen. But doctors — and Sanofi, the drug maker that manufacturers the sleep aid — agree that the drug doesn't cause racism.

Sanofi, admits that "getting out of bed while not being fully awake and do an activity that you do not know you are doing" is a side-effect of using the drug. The company urges people to call their doctors if they experience this, which is also known as a parasomnia. But Sanofi also pushed back against Roseanne.

"While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication," the company shared on Twitter early Wednesday.