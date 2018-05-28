24 hours in Batumi

We travel to the shores of the Black Sea to discover a resort town you may not have heard of before: Batumi. We know we didn't, and what a shame! This 64,9 km² coastal city brims with positive energy and is particularly popular with tourists of the surrounding countries - mostly Russian people and Caucasian - who come to enjoy its peculiar sub-tropical climate and many attractions. Join us in our 24 hours journey by clicking on the video above where we show you the coolest place where to shop, eat and relax in the city.