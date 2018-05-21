Georgian Adventures: Pedal power in Batumi

In this episode of Georgian adventures, we jump on one of the hire bikes in Batumi, the booming capital of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

"Batumi is one of Georgia's largest cities and its best known Black Sea resort," said our reporter Denis Loctier as he peddled along the promenade.

"This coastline boulevard is Batumi's most famous attraction!"

What originated in the late 19th century as a seaside boardwalk is now a lush seven kilometre park promenade with dancing fountains, modern sculptures, beach bars and cafés. It is a great place for a leisurely stroll and, even better, for a scenic two-wheel ride.

Pedal-friendly whatever the weather, Batumi is stunning for bike-lovers when the sun shines!

"A bicycle is a very convenient way to see the main attractions of Batumi," said local student and cycling enthusiast Maia Japaridze.

"It's not a very big city. You could walk across it in a day and if you get a bike you can get around Batumi very quickly."

The city is lined with bicycle lanes, offering picturesque views and a refreshing breeze to those who prefer their seaside vacation in the saddle!