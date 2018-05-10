How do I know if I have Lyme disease? The one telltale sign you should look for

With the summer months just ahead, it's time to start taking early precautions to ward off harmful ticks carrying Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium carried and transmitted by deer ticks, which are so tiny that people often don't even see them, so they don't know they've been bitten. The bacterium, Borrelia burgdorferi, is closely related to the one that causes syphilis — both are spirochetes, so named because of their corkscrew appearance.