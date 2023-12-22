Life-long memories: how the Red Sea Resort is embracing regenerative travel

With a focus on renewable energy, the Red Sea Resort is embracing regenerative travel and taking it to new levels.
Energy efficient islands that are self-sufficient - the resort is completely off grid and renewable. Five solar stations will exclusively power a collection of 16 hotels, retail and entertainment venues, and support infrastructure facilities.
Electric vehicles and zero emission buses are used for guest transportation with visitors capped at 1 million. It’s also pushing the boundaries of customer experiences with guidance from the local Saudi staff, offering integrity and authenticity.
Red Sea resort is revolutionising Saudi tourism and helping visitors to make life-long memories.