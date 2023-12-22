Life-long memories: how the Red Sea Resort is embracing regenerative travel

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

With a focus on renewable energy, the Red Sea Resort is embracing regenerative travel and taking it to new levels.

Energy efficient islands that are self-sufficient - the resort is completely off grid and renewable. Five solar stations will exclusively power a collection of 16 hotels, retail and entertainment venues, and support infrastructure facilities.

Electric vehicles and zero emission buses are used for guest transportation with visitors capped at 1 million. It’s also pushing the boundaries of customer experiences with guidance from the local Saudi staff, offering integrity and authenticity.

Red Sea resort is revolutionising Saudi tourism and helping visitors to make life-long memories.