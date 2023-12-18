Sharjah’s hidden gems: The inside scoop on food, nature and family-friendly attractions

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

Rich biodiversity, ancient recipes and rolling red dunes – it’s little wonder Sharjah is quickly becoming the beating cultural heart of the UAE.

Renowned for its commitment to the preservation of heritage and the arts, Sharjah has more than earned its title as the "Cultural Capital of the Arab World”.

The country’s third-largest emirate is packed full of history, and nestled within the wind towers and courtyards, something else is cooking.

In recent years, the city's culinary scene has exploded with a diverse array of flavours, while its natural landscapes invite exploration, making it a perfect setting for cherished family moments.

Here are some of the city's best spots for food, adventure and family, picked out by those who know the emirate best.

A foodie’s paradise

Eating is more than just sustenance in the Middle East; it marks many of life's most important moments. In Sharjah, cooks spend hours – even days – perfecting recipes passed down from generation to generation, to be shared with family and friends.

The cuisine here draws on a vast range of influences from sophisticated Ottoman and Persian sensibilities to the improvisation of the desert cooking pot.

But while traditional Middle Eastern dishes continue to endure, recent years have witnessed a culinary revolution, emphasising innovation and global influences.

The city now hosts a variety of international restaurants alongside Middle Eastern staples, creating a fusion of flavours that cater to the most diverse of palates.

The annual Sharjah Food Festival celebrates this evolution, uniting local and international chefs in a showcase of talent, underscoring the emirate’s dedication to preserving its culinary heritage while embracing global gastronomy.

One local tastemaker who is firmly on board with this evolution is Brando Moros, head chef at Sharjah’s 77 Steak & Grill.

“Sharjah has a very strong local food scene and as culinary innovators, we have the challenge of introducing new flavours, which has been really exciting,” says Moros.

“As well as incredible steaks, we offer comfort food like pasta and burgers at 77 Steak & Grill, which have become very popular among local residents as well as international visitors.

“Our main focus is the meat and we're proud to share a high-quality, fine-dining experience with the people of Sharjah.”

The most exciting culinary newcomers are dotted around Al Muweilah, an industrial area just west of Sharjah’s University City, and include Moros’ favourite sushi spot, Origami.

The neighbourhood is also home to rustic-chic café Paper Fig, Indian fusion restaurant Rang and home-grown gastro pub-meets-science lab, Black Salt, among others.

In a city bursting with authentic local cuisine, choosing somewhere to enjoy outstanding food is easy – it’s leaving that’s the hard part.

For Middle Eastern flavours, Shababeek restaurant by Al Qasba Canal offers Lebanese fine dining; Al Fanar in Majaz offers Emirati favourites; and traditional canteen Al Arsa Café serves wholesome dishes cooked in giant aluminium pots.

A natural wonder

Sharjah is celebrated as a haven of natural beauty and for Ajmal Hasan, head of operations and tourism at Shurooq, nowhere in the world compares to Mleiha, a historical site in Sharjah’s central region.

With its rolling red dunes, archaeological marvels and spectacular hikes, the area is a treasure trove of natural wonders and a gateway to the country’s Bedouin past.

“For desert landscapes, Mleiha is the jewel in the crown,” says Hasan. “The nature is pristine and the landscape, wildlife and even the night sky are remarkable.

“Wadi Helo is also stunning. It’s a mountainous area just after Wadi Showka with beautiful trees and water pools. When it rains, there’s water everywhere and the landscape is incredible.

“Lastly, Kalba is the coastal jewel of Sharjah. A special mention must go to the Kalba mangroves, which is one of the biggest naturally occurring grey mangrove forests in the world. And then there is Khorfakkan, the beautiful bride of the East Coast, which is beautifully maintained and remains a tourist attraction.”

One of Hasan’s biggest focuses is eco-tourism and preserving Sharjah’s unique natural tapestry, with plans in the works for a nature reserve inside Mleiha.

“The tourism industry is booming even as people are becoming increasingly conscious about their carbon footprint,” says Hasan. “We're changing the landscape for the better, introducing people to the real environment of the UAE; the mountains, the wadis and the desert.

“It’s a very unique environment that we are preserving and very soon we will have a nature reserve built to protect the landscape even more.”

Currently, wildlife lovers can see a variety of creatures in their natural habitat across Sharjah, including foxes, desert eagle owls, horned vipers, desert gerbils, several butterfly species, reptiles and geckos.

“Sharjah has a lot of nature already but we’re hoping that the reserve will further protect these animals and that damaged flora and fauna will thrive,” he says.

“Cop28 in Dubai was focused on conservation and protecting the land and that’s our vision for Sharjah.

“All of our activities are heavily focused on ecotourism and most of our visitors are heading to Mleiha and Al Noor Island for phenomenal natural experiences like nowhere else.”

Family-friendly living

Sharjah is celebrated for its family-friendly community, with parks, libraries and museums offering endless entertainment for both young and old.

Robina Chikwanda, 39, moved to the emirate from Zimbabwe in 2009 with her husband and five-month-old twins. Since then, she has had another child and has seen her family thrive amid rich culture, beautiful nature and a growing cosmopolitan city.

“Everything from the community and housing to the government’s vision is centred around families,” says Chikwanda.

“There are beautiful parks and green spaces and Sharjah Corniche is less than 1km from our house.

“Everything is accessible for families and we love to go on desert safari or spend a day at the beach. The Butterfly House on Al Noor Island is home to hundreds of butterflies and is really unique.”

For Chikwanda, a maths teacher, education is a high priority, and she believes Sharjah’s school system is one of the best in the region.

“The education opportunities in Sharjah are brilliant,” she says. “There are a number of excellent schools with all of the major international curriculums on offer.

“Above all, the safety here is amazing. I feel comfortable for my boys to take a taxi ride to basketball training alone, which allows them to gain independence.”