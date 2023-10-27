Dominican Republic Strengthens French Tourism Market with New Air Caraibes Agreements

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

The Dominican Republic is on a mission to reclaim its spot on the map for French tourists. During the IFTM Top Resa 2023 tourism fair in Paris, the country showcased its commitment to attracting more French visitors.

IFTM Top Resa is one of Europe's most prominent tourism fairs and serves as a gateway to French-speaking markets, attracting professionals, exhibitors, and journalists from all over the world. With a strong focus on industry experts, the fair brought together nearly 30,000 professionals, over 400 exhibitors, and 600 accredited journalists.

David Collado, the Minister of Tourism, expressed his satisfaction with the results of the Dominican Republic's participation in the event. With the help of over 20 private sector companies and numerous agreements, they have consolidated their presence in the French tourism market, ensuring that more French tourists choose the Dominican Republic as their favoured long-distance destination.

"The outcomes of our participation at IFTM Top Resa, where we engaged with representatives from over 20 private sector companies, are extremely encouraging in our efforts to ensure that French tourists continue to select us as their preferred long-distance destination." Collado told reporters.

During a strategic meeting with Air Caraibes executives, the Dominican Republic announced plans to operate seven weekly flights from Punta Cana to France and two weekly flights from Santo Domingo to France. This commitment means an additional 6,000 available seats for French travellers.

Marc Rochet, President of Air Caraibes, and other high-ranking executives were present at the meeting, demonstrating their commitment to providing ample transportation options for tourists from France.

Historically, France has consistently ranked as one of the leading sources of European tourists to the Dominican Republic. The agreements reached at the IFTM Top Resa 2023 tourism fair will further strengthen this connection and solidify the Dominican Republic's status as a top choice for French travellers.

Minister Collado emphasized the Dominican Republic's readiness to welcome tourists from France and around the world. The country has made preparations to ensure that visitors have a fulfilling and enjoyable experience. “We are ready to receive all tourists from France and the entire world, in a destination fully prepared for their enjoyment and use,” said Collado.

With the participation of more than 20 private Dominican companies at this year's event, the Dominican Republic is showing its determination to be at the forefront of the French tourism market. With its commitment to expanding flight options and strengthening partnerships, it hopes to attract an increasing number of travellers from France to the enchanting shores of the Dominican Republic.

The DO Travel Rewards programme

The Dominican Republic is not only committed to welcoming more French tourists but also to showing appreciation for the loyalty and support of travel advisors.

“For years travel agents have worked hard to contribute to the number of tourists who visit the Dominican Republic each year. Our goal is to renew and continue this commitment with travel agents by having a platform that reinforces all the actions they carry out,” explains the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR).

In line with this commitment, the Dominican Republic has introduced the "DO Travel Reward" program. This initiative aims to strengthen the connection and community between destinations, hotels, travel agents, and experience providers.

Divided into three phases - CORAL, AMBER, and LARIMAR - the program allows members to earn different bonuses as they achieve goals, as well as granting them access to incentives, training opportunities, general information, and networking possibilities.

For more information about the DO Travel Rewards programme and to register, visit www.travelrewardsrd.com.