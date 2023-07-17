The fire has now been contained and nobody was injured, but one airport terminal is still filled with smoke.

Flights at Catania airport, on the southern Italian island of Sicily, are suspended until Wednesday.

A fire broke out at Catania's Vincenzo Bellini International Airport on Sunday night. Firefighters were called to put out the blaze and the airport was evacuated. Nobody was injured but there are reports of people being treated for smoke inhalation and shock.

Catania airport: Flights cancelled until Wednesday

It was initially announced that the airport would be closed until Monday morning. However this has now been revised.

Airport authorities have announced that flights are suspended until Wednesday at 2pm. It is not yet clear if this means all or only some flights.

It has been reported that some incoming flights may be diverted to other airports in Sicily such as Palermo and Comiso.

Comiso airport is a two-hour drive from Catania airport. Whereas Palermo is a four-hour drive away. It is not yet clear whether passengers will receive compensation or help with unexpected costs.

Public transport, even between major cities, is limited in Sicily.

Although the fire has been extinguished, the departures terminal, where the fire broke out, is still filled with smoke.

The fire started on the ground floor of the airport and spread to the departures terminal which is on the second floor.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Catania airport: What should passengers do?

At the time of writing, Catania airport's official website did not have any news or advice for passengers.

Of the major European airlines, only Italy's ITA Airways has issued a statement to passengers, saying: "Due to a fire, Catania airport will be closed until 14.00 on 19/7. There are also very significant cancellations and delays. Please check your flight status on Flight Info before travelling to the airport."

If your flight is cancelled, the first step is to contact your airline or booking agent to discuss rebooking or a refund.

Sicily is at the centre of European 'heat storm'

Italy is currently in the grips of a major heatwave. Palermo, Sicily's biggest city, is one of 16 Italian cities with heat warnings in place. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 48°C later this week.