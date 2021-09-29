To the dismay of beer lovers around the world, the world’s largest beer festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

In a decision made back in May of this year, the 187th Oktoberfest was once again postponed to September 2022. Its organisers made a unanimous decision not to hold the event due to health concerns and the uncertainty of the pandemic.

To fill the hole left by this yearly Munich based event, we've decided to take a look back at the last time world's largest folk festival was held.

In 2019, it attracted more than 6 million visitors making it by far Germany’s largest annual tourism event.

Visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A staggering 7 million litres of beer were consumed during the festival which took place over 16 days at Munich's Theresienwiese, the official location for Oktoberfest.

As well as amusement rides and food trucks, there are 14 main 'beer tents', each able to fit between 5,000 and 11,000 people, and each rocking a wholly different vibe. Some tents are more family-oriented while others are more focused on the delicious Bavarian delicacies.

Food is an important part of the festival and visitors to this Munich event consumed more than 140,00 pairs of pork sausages and over 75,000 pork knuckles or 'haxen'.

A waitress holds twelve glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

People dressed in historical clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany, September 22, 2019. ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS

People reach out for a pint of beer at the opening day of the 186th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany September 21, 2019. MICHAEL DALDER/REUTERS

Crowds at the opening day of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

One of the highlights of Oktoberfest is the annual folk parade held on the first Sunday of the festival. It is one of the largest parades of this kind in the world.

Every year, thousands of participants don historic festival costumes to march from the Maximilianeum palace along a seven-kilometre stretch to the festival grounds.

A man dressed in historical clothes takes part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany, September 22, 2019. ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS

A woman walks in front of a band marching during the Oktoberfest parade, at the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Visitors cheer with beers in a tent during Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, September 22, 2019. Andreas Gebert/REUTERS

The iconic Oktoberfest beer mugs are also a highlight of the festival. Many people try to take them away as a memento of their experience and official figures say that more than 100,000 attempts to steal the mugs were foiled in 2019.

According to organizers, the long-awaited 187th Oktoberfest will take place next year from Saturday, September 17 until October 3 at the Theresienwiese showgrounds.