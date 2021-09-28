Dutch students develop solar-powered camper to travel more sustainably

Students at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands have developed a solar-powered camper that can travel up to 730 kilometres on self-generated electricity thanks to solar panels on the roof.

Travelling during the pandemic has become much trickier due to coronavirus restrictions, so more people are deciding to spend their holiday in their own country, with mobile homes a popular choice.

Dutch students are now proving that this can be done sustainably.

"We don't call it a camper, we call it a self-sustaining house on wheels. It's because we are independent in terms of our energy," said student Lotte van Dasler.

"A camper isn't, but we are. So I think that we made something new. New concepts, new ideas and a new future - a sustainable one," van Dasler added.

The electricity generated by the solar panels is enough for driving, showering, watching TV, charging electronic devices and making coffee.

A 60-kilowatt hour lithium-ion battery serves as storage, allowing night-time trips of up to 600 kilometres. The camper's top speed is 120 km/h.

The Solar Team leading the project hopes their development could be on the market in the next five years.