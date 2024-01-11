The device measures your temperature, takes electrocardiograms, monitors heart and lung health, and reads your blood oxygen levels, all in one tool.

Health tech is always one of the most talked about trends at the biggest technology fair in the world and French company Withings always makes a splash.

This year was no different at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) as the company unveiled its handheld device, the BeamO.

It is a multiscope that can measure your temperature, take electrocardiograms, monitor heart and lung health, and read your blood oxygen level.

The gadget, priced at over €200, is the world’s first four-in-one vital monitor and takes only one minute to complete a health reading.

The machine works by using four sensors, including a thermometer, a stethoscope, an electrocardiogram, and an oximeter.

The digital stethoscope is used to capture acoustic sounds through the chest or back for heart and lung measurements.

Home health check revolution

Withings says the gadget can be useful for a family but especially for those who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma, and those who cannot access a doctor easily.

"The BeamO is a revolution for at-home health checkups," said Elizabeth Coleon, Withings’s chief marketing officer.

"What's new about it is it's a new category that we're calling the multiscope," she told Euronews Next, adding that the medical grade electrocardiogram, oximeter, and access to the heart and lungs all in one gadget makes it unique.

Once the data is processed, you can transfer it to the Withings app and discuss the results with a doctor.

The technology will play a key role in telemedicine with Withings ensuring you can stream audio directly to your health professional.

Withings has not announced a release date or pricing for BeamO as it still needs to be cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).