Multiple people were sick over Christmas, with authorities saying reports indicated it was linked to oysters.

ADVERTISEMENT

French authorities have temporarily banned the fishing, harvesting and marketing of shellfish from a bay in the southwestern part of the country after detecting the presence of norovirus in oysters.

Norovirus spreads through contaminated food or surfaces and can cause severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

As of December 27, “batches of shellfish harvested or fished in these areas must be withdrawn from sale,” regional authorities in southwestern France said.

“People who have shellfish from these areas are asked not to consume them and to return them to the point of sale,” they added.

The oysters were linked to several cases of foodborne illness, authorities said, with investigations still underway. But analyses carried out directly on the oysters found the presence of norovirus.

No serious cases of the illness have been reported to date, authorities added.

For oyster producers, the ban is hard to stomach as the shellfish is especially popular during the holidays.

Arcachon’s regional shellfish farming committee said in a statement that they had a “heavy heart”, adding that norovirus is not naturally present in the seawater.

“It is clear that Arcachon Bay and, as a result, the oyster farming profession, are victims of the saturation of wastewater and rainwater networks, overflowing into the natural environment and contaminating production areas,” the committee said.

The majority of norovirus foodborne illnesses in France are linked to eating contaminated shellfish, and in particular to eating raw oysters.

Foodborne illness can also lead to transmission between people.

It is recommended to wash your hands, avoid handling food when you have gastroenteritis symptoms, and wash raw fruits and vegetables before eating them to limit exposure to norovirus.

“Preventing contaminated oysters from ending up on consumers' plates is the top priority for professionals, even if it comes with very serious economic consequences,” the regional shellfish farming committee added.

France is the top European country that produces and consumes oysters, with an industry turnover of €403 million per year.