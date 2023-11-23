WHO asks China for more details about rise of pneumonia in children

By Euronews

Several respiratory illnesses are co-circulating in China this year after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking more details from China about clusters of pneumonia in children.

There have been reports this week of "undiagnosed pneumonia" in children in northern China, the global health agency said, prompting them to make an official request for more information.

"It is unclear if these are associated with the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities, or separate events," WHO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chinese authorities have attributed an increase in respiratory illnesses to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials from China's National Health Commission told the state's Xinhua News Agency this week that this was a period of high incidence of infectious diseases and recommended that children with mild symptoms see primary health institutions before going to the hospitals.

China began easing its zero-COVID policy last year and reopened to foreign tourists this past spring.

COVID vaccine recommended

After the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, many countries indicated an increase in paediatric hospitalisations due especially to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

European healthcare systems were stretched last winter due to the co-circulation of RSV, flu, and COVID-19.

Officials have urged people to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and flu in order to reduce seasonal infections and crowded hospitals this year.

WHO recommended that people in China continue to get vaccinated, keep their distance from people who are sick, wear masks, ensure good ventilation and wash their hands to prevent respiratory illness.

The agency also requested additional epidemiological information as well as laboratory results from the reported pneumonia clusters in children.

China is supposed to respond to the WHO request within 24 hours, according to the International Health Regulations.