Visit Euronews

'You feel powerless': The painful reality of living with Antimicrobial Resistance

In partnership with The European Commission
'You feel powerless': The painful reality of living with Antimicrobial Resistance
Copyright euronews
By Euronews
Share this article
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Smart Health spoke to Iñaki Morán about the difficulties he has faced in his daily battle against multidrug-resistant bacteria.

Retired manager for a delivery company, Iñaki Morán, has overcome four periods of Antimicrobial Resistance.

Also a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and colon and lung cancers, his daily battle against multi-drug resistant bacteria was far from simple.

"You normally have to do an intravenous treatment. You're in hospital for a couple of days for initial tests and so on. And then they send you with a little machine attached to your arm. And every eight hours the medication is injected into your vein. And the next day the doctor from the primary hospital comes to your home to take care of you," Iñaki Morán told Smart Health.

"As a respiratory patient, due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), every time I was admitted for Antimicrobial Resistance, logically I was not able to fully recover to 100% of how I was before the crisis."

Iñaki Morán, Antimicrobial Resistance patient, President of EPOC España
Iñaki Morán, Antimicrobial Resistance patient, President of EPOC EspañaEuronews

"At the end, you're taking medication, you're taking everything, you're isolated because you don't leave the house. Or you're isolated in a hospital room. And you feel powerless and above all, morally it affects you.

"And that helplessness increases. Far from saying, 'well, I'm over it, that's it' - in the end, you ask yourself a question: 'when will the next one come?'

"So it diminishes you, it leaves you powerless in the face of these circumstances, and there is absolutely nothing you can do about it. Even if you take preventive measures, which doctors always tell you about - hand washing, cleanliness, etc. Despite everything, that's the reality. It's sad, but that's how it is."

Share this article

You might also like

Health Medicine Medication