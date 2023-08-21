The partnership between Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) and UK supermarket Morrisons is seeking to inform the public about breast and testicular cancer.

A new underwear line aims to help raise awareness about cancer with new labels and QR codes that provide information about the symptoms of breast and testicular cancer.

It’s the result of a new partnership between Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) and UK supermarket Morrisons that strives to remind people to examine themselves for signs of cancer.

NHS guidance will be displayed on the products’ fabric labels and QR codes will also direct customers to information about cancer on the NHS website.

"This is the first time the whole of the NHS has worked with a national supermarket brand to put health messaging on clothing," said Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England’s national director for cancer.

The underwear - launched by Morrisons’ brand Nutmeg - will be available across 240 stores nationwide. It will initially feature men’s boxer shorts with crop top bras set to be introduced shortly after.

UK primary care and public health minister Neil O’Brien praised the campaign, stating: “We know the biggest factor in people surviving is early diagnosis and this is exactly the type of innovative campaign which will remind people to examine themselves".

What are the symptoms of breast and testicular cancer?

Symptoms of breast cancer include lumps - as well as a change in the look, shape or feel of breasts. For testicular cancer, symptoms include painless swelling, lumps and changes in the shape or texture of testicles, according to the NHS.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with around 55,000 women and 400 men diagnosed each year, according to the charity Breast Cancer Now.

National figures show that 91 per cent of women in the UK survive for at least five years if diagnosed at an early stage of breast cancer.

Around 2,400 new testicular cancer cases are detected in the UK yearly (figures for 2016-2018), according to the charity Cancer Research UK. While nearly all men survive testicular cancer, if the cancer spreads, survival for five years or more can reduce to 65 per cent.

Former Morrisons employee Edward Solly from Kent said in a statement: “As a cancer survivor myself, I know that a daily reminder to be body aware really could save your life … who knew a pair of undies could hold so much power?”