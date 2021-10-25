This content is not available in your region

Scientists call for radical change towards digital technologies to bridge healthcare gap

A nurse notes the medical data of a Covid-19 patient at the Pasteur hospital resuscitation unit in Colmar, eastern France, on January 22, 2021.
A radical change in approach towards digital technologies is needed to avoid wide discrepancies in healthcare around the world, according to a commission of experts reporting for the medical journal The Lancet.

From the short-term and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the health insecurities brought about by climate change, health futures are unfolding in an era of accelerating economic, societal, technological, and environmental changes.

Euronews spoke to Dr Anurag Agrawal, co-author of the study and director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi, India, about digital transformations and how central they are to understanding and shaping these disruptive dynamics.

