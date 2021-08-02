Pfizer and Moderna have increased the price of their anti-COVID-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times has reported.

The Pfizer vaccine rises from €15.50 to €19.50. The price of Moderna's vaccines will increase from €19 to €21.50, according to the newspaper which has seen the contract documents.

The rise comes as concern over the Delta variant outbreak mounts and as recent studies have shown that Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccines should remain effective against this variant.

'Confidential'

Pfizer declined to comment on the contract with the European Commission, citing confidentiality.

"Beyond the redacted contract(s) published by the EC, the content remains confidential and so we won’t be commenting," the company told Reuters.

Moderna was not immediately available for comment to Reuters on Sunday.

Asked by AFP, the European Commission refused to comment, emphasising the confidentiality of contracts. The Commission has always refused to communicate the price of the vaccines ordered.

Last May, the EU signed a new contract to purchase up to 1.8 billion doses of vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech for delivery until 2023, without revealing the price.

The EU's joint vaccine purchasing program provided 330 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 100 million of AstraZeneca, 50 million of Moderna and 20 million of Johnson & Johnson.

In early July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union had reached its goal of having enough doses in July to vaccinate 70 per cent of its adult population (336 million people).