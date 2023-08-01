EU, eurozone unemployment rates remain at historic low in June

The European Union's unemployment rate remained stable at its historic low of 5.9% in June, according to Eurostat.

The unemployment rate for the 20 countries using the euro currency meanwhile stood at 6.4%, the EU's statistics office said on Tuesday.

This means that 12.802 million people in the EU, 10.814 million of them in the eurozone, were unemployed in June 2023.

The unemployment rate has steadily declined across the EU since the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

But the unemployment rate among people aged under 25 remains high at 14.1% in the EU, up by 0.1% from May. Youth unemployment in the eurozone stands at 13.8%, down by 0.2% from May.

Women are more likely than their male counterparts to be out of work in the EU with respective unemployment rates of 6.1% and 5.7%.

How EU countries compare

Spain continued to register the highest unemployment rate across EU countries in June at 11.7%, followed by Greece at 11.1%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Malta registered the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6%, followed by Czechia and Poland, both at 2.7%.

Most EU countries saw the unemployment rate stay stable or dip slightly from May, but Bulgaria, Czechia, Croatia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Austria, and Finland all saw the monthly rate increase slightly.