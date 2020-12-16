Weird and wonderful repurposed gifts saving waste from landfill

Looking to buy something for a friend or family member who is trying to cut down what they consume but don't want to buy them another reusable shopping bag or cutlery set?

We've put together a selection of weird and wonderful gifts made from items that would otherwise end up being thrown away. From coconuts and newspapers to London's old fire hoses, these presents are saving materials and supporting the circular economy.

Plates pieced together from discarded ceramics

Made using 'rescued' shards of broken pottery, each piece of this tableware collection is unique. Celebrated Italian pottery designer, Nicola Fasano has upcycled these broken plates and bowls into hand-painted and glazed statement pieces for sustainable retailer Rentrayage.

Paper made from elephant dung

This notebook is created using handmade paper made from elephant dung. Pressed by skilled artisans in Sri Lanka, the poo for the paper is collected from an elephant conservation trust that cares for sick, disabled and elderly elephants.

The dung is collected, boiled and disinfected then mixed with recycled paper. Each page is completely different based on the diet of the elephant it came from.

Inner tube wallets and purses

Cycle of Good is on a mission to save bicycle tyre inner tubes from ending up in landfill. Collected from cyclists across the UK, they turn the inner tubes into everything from belts to wallets and cases for your tech. Each recycled tube is different with some featuring the odd puncture repair or manufacturers marking. It means that no two items will ever be identical.

Clocks, mugs or pots from takeaway coffee cups and milk bottles

Based in Cornwall, UK, Circular & Co started off making travel mugs from single-use takeaway coffee cups. Now their range has expanded to include clocks and other homewares.

They also make minimalist plant pots from recycled plastic milk bottles and stone that are perfect for the plant-obsessed person in your life.

Giving new life to old newspapers

Paper High make Fair Trade stationery, bags and gifts using a variety of different recycled or repurposed materials.

Working with Earthbound Creations, many of the people that create the bowls, placemats, photo frames or ornaments are home workers. This allows mothers, disabled people or older people to provide from themselves.

Repurposed coconut bowls

These bowls use coconuts that would otherwise be burned after harvest. As well as using parts of the coconut that would otherwise be waste, they provide a much needed second income for communities Vietnam.

Crafted in the Ben Tre region, they are etched by local craftspeople.

Rescuing London's fire hoses from landfill

In 2005, Elvis & Kresse learned that after 20 to 30 years of service, London's fire hoses were often sent to landfill. Since then they have rescued over 200 tonnes of material turning it into luxury lifestyle accessories.

A five-year partnership with Burberry means they are taking 120 tonnes of left over leather from the high-end brand to create new items.

Christmas can be one of the most wasteful times of the year. Everything from the wrapping paper we rip off and cast aside to the gifts we never open, creates more rubbish.

Instead of buying something made from brand new resources, why not use a few of our suggestions and grab a gift for someone this year that saves valuable materials from being thrown away.