5 affordable Christmas presents for the climate-conscious

With just a few weeks to go before Christmas, the race is on and it’s all about getting organised.

Admittedly, the hardest part about buying presents is deciding what your nearest and dearest will actually like. You can’t get your dad socks for the third year in a row – surely?

Buying for the sake of buying is never the right decision. So to avoid being wasteful this year, why not opt for a sustainably themed present?

You don’t have to go for a grand gesture to give the gift of saving the planet, when it comes to the environment – every little helps.

Here are five quirky and eco themed Christmas gifts to buy for a loved one:

1. Eco-friendly vegan candles

The vegan candles are hand-poured and contain no nasties. Wick + Wonder

Made with 100% soy wax, cotton wick and paraben-free fragrances, these Wick + Wonder candles are completely vegan and contain no nasties. They've got a range of Christmas scents which are sure to bring that nostalgic festive feeling into your home. Plus 3% of profits go to charity.

For £16, you can buy a large candle which burns for up to 40 hours.Or if you're looking to buy smaller gifts for friends, they also sell travel-sized candles (pictured above) at £11 each or a Christmas bundle of 3 for £30. The smaller ones burn for around 15-18 hours.

2. Reusable straws with style

These extendable and reusable straws from The Last Co make a great eco-friendly stocking filler The Last Co

Reusable straws have seen a rise in popularity this year as we continue to wage war on single-use plastics.

These reusable, extendable straws from The Last Co come with their own cleaning brush in a handy keyring travel case (because nobody likes getting handbag fluff on their reusable straw). There's also a range of colours to pick from.

Straws cost £12 and can be found here.

3. Conservation Crisis – a family board game that helps save endangered species

'Conservation Crisis' is a family game that helps save endangered species. Tunza Games

With COVID-19 restrictions still likely to be in place over the festive season, a board game might be a welcome addition to keep the family entertained, and educated!

This Christmas, play to save your favourite wildlife and support work to save endangered species in the real world with Tanza Games' Conservation Crisis.

Combining real-life conservation issues with the feel of traditional board games, Conservation Crisis is a fun strategy game where players take control of a wildlife reserve and have to raise money to save an endangered species.

The game is available on Amazon for £29.99 and £2 of this goes to one of the company's chosen conservation charities.

4. Noble Isle's travel trio body care set

A more eco option for those who like to pamper themselves at Christmas. Noble Isle

British fine fragrance bath & body brand, Noble Isle, have created a beautiful travel-sized set of bath products for the eco-conscious on the go.

All the products are vegan, paraben-free, SLS-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free. The packaging is not laminated, making it 100% recyclable - with the bottles and caps made from recycled plastic.

For £20, you'll get a Summer Rising Bath & Shower Gel and a Perry Pear Shampoo and Conditioner. You can buy them on Noble Isle's website here.

5. A trendy new water bottle which keeps your drink hot or cold

This LIfeventure bottle keeps drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. Lifeventure

For those who can't live without their morning hit of coffee, but want to reduce their use of disposable cups (and save money on coffee shops) this bottle is perfect.

Lifeventure's reusable bottles are vacuum insulated with double-walled construction, which keeps your drink hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. They come with a 750ml capacity and have a range of designs to suit a wide range of preferences.

These cost £18.99 and can be found here.