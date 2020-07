The Caterpillar Fungus may be about to disappear from Chinese medicine after 2,000 years.

The fungus is popular in traditional medicine, and is used to treat many diseases, including those related to the kidneys and the lungs. But the intensive trade has led to over-harvesting.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has just added the fungus to its Red List of Threatened Species. It's been classified as 'vulnerable', just one step away from 'endangered'.