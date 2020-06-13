Venus Williams launches sunscreen for 'all skin types and skin tones'

Tennis superstar Venus Williams has created a line of eco-friendly sun care products that are “perfect for all skin types and skin tones.”

In a partnership with Credo Beauty, the self-proclaimed “largest clean beauty store on the planet”, Williams has created her first line of beauty products: EleVen by Venus.

“As an athlete and professional tennis player spending most of my life outdoors, I was compelled to create a sun-care collection I could use daily,” she explains in an Instagram post about the release. “I hope to inspire others to get out, be active and stay healthy.”

“I thought, ‘I don’t need it. I am young! I already have built-in SPF,’” Williams told Vanity Fair, “Then, as I got older, I started to think, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to turn into a raisin!’” Finding sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white residue has historically been tricky for people with darker skin tones.

The tennis champion says that no matter what skin tone you have it should still look like your skin after applying beauty products. Her new range leaves “no white cast and of course, it’s universal for every skin tone and complexion.”

Plus, the sunscreen has a non-toxic, reef-friendly, vegan and cruelty-free formula which is “safe for our planet” says Williams.

Check out some more Black-owned eco-friendly beauty and skincare brands below.

BLK+GRN

This marketplace by Black artisans brings together a number of all-natural bath and body, skincare, beauty and hair products. In order to sell on the site, products have to be plant-based, cruelty-free, sustainable and free from ingredients on BLK+GRN’s Toxic Twenty List.

Founded by public health professor, Dr Kristian Henderson, the marketplace helps consumers to “Buy Black and Live Green Without Compromise”.

Nolaskinsentials

Jane Ormon created Nolaskinsentials after she realised how challenging it was to find a brand that produced plant-based products suitable for skin with melanin.

Also made for all skin tones and skin types, the brand reflects Ormon’s love for the environment by being completely vegan, cruelty-free and made using natural ingredients.

Afrocenchix

Founded by Joycelyn Mate and Rachael Twumasi-Corson, two friends who met at university, Afrocenchix is a Black hair brand that creates products using natural and organic ingredients. Made in the UK, all the ingredients are ethically sourced and the brand uses environmentally friendly preservatives.

Sunu Kër

After living and working in Senegal, West Africa, British/Senegalese artist Aïcha Daffé started Sunu Kër in 2016 when she returned to the UK. She was unable to find the natural raw ingredients she used while living in Africa, so created the brand to bring plant-based beauty products to friends and family.