Conservationists made hotels for endangered seahorses in Sydney

Conservationists in Sydney, Australia are experimenting with custom-built hotels for seahorses to help the population grow. The local subspecies called White's Seahorse is listed as 'endangered' on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.

There are thought to be about 70 different species of seahorse, and many of them are under threat because of climate change and ocean pollution. The iconic species are also at risk from poachers, as millions of seahorses are caught and illegally traded each year to be pets or even an ingredient in some forms of traditional medicine.

Peru Seahorses Seized Peruvian Production Ministry via AP

The unique project comes as a result of a collaboration between SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries, and the University of Technology, Sydney.

They have been working to boost the White's seahorse population as well as restoring its natural habitat in the Sydney Harbour.