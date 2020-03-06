Sunday March 8th is International Women’s Day (IWD), a day dedicated to celebrating women’s achievements and calling for greater equality.

This year, Women of the World festival will be marking the day with events, performances and debates. Celebrating its 10th birthday, the festival will be held at London’s Southbank centre across the weekend of IWD. Events include will include sessions from a diverse range of speakers discussing topics like Badass Women from History to Art in the Age of Black Girl Magic. HRH The Duchess of Cornwall will open the festival on Friday with a speech about domestic violence.

The Saturday of the event even features a panel of world-leading climate change and social justice activists will take a look at feminist solutions to the climate crisis. Based on the book from former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, it will explore her experiences meeting women on the front lines of the environmental crisis.

With and For Girls Award

During the event, the With and For Girls award winner will also be celebrated. It is the only award run by and for adolescent girls and provides up to $50,000 (€44,782) to grassroots organisations which target gender discrimination, inequality and harmful practices that effect girls all over the world.

The process is judged entirely by adolescent girls across five regions to make sure that those benefiting are at the core of the action. This year's winners include a project in Iraq helping girls affected by violence through sport, an organisation in Nepal fighting human trafficking, exploitation, and abuse and Green Girls Platform, a project in Malawi ensuring discussing on climate justice centre girls experiences and voices.

Many of the talks have already sold out but you can check out the lineup and book tickets here. To find out more about the Women of the World Foundation, visit their website.