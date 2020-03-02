In anticipation of World Wildlife Day on 3 March, eco-conscious clothing brand Pangaia has unveiled a new range of t-shirts to raise awareness of mammals in trouble.

Some 25% of all beings threatened by extinction today are mammals, while 25% of mammal species are at risk of becoming extinct, according to Live Science. It comes as the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) declared the complete extinction of 160 species between 2010 and the end of 2019, including the Indo-Chinese warty pig and the Capricorn rabbit-rat,

1 2 Protect the Species Pangaia 1 2 Protect the Species Pangaia 1 2 Protect the Species Pangaia 1 2 Protect the Species Pangaia 1 2 Protect the Species Pangaia

Pangaia’s Protect the Species range pays homage to those at risk, with endangered species including the Sumatran Elephant, Sumatran Orangutan and Giant Panda featured on its new designs.

It comes as part of a collaboration with model and activist activist Nadya Hutagalung and artist Raku Inoue in an effort to highlight some of the most endangered species around the world.

Protect the Species range featuring the Sumatran Elephant Pangaia

Their 'Protect The Species' range, includes sustainably produced t-shirts made with 80% recycled cotton, seaweed fibres and treated with peppermint oil, which means the t-shirts require less washing, less energy and ultimately use waste less water.

The company says it is committed to supporting animal conversation projects across the world through this and future collections, all proceeds from the Sumatran elephant and Sumatran Orangutan t-shirts will be donated to the Barumun Nagari Wildlife Sanctuary and Conservation Programme to contribute to the conservation of Sumatran Elephants and Sumatran Orangutan.

Protect the Species range celebrates World Wildlife Day on 3 March Pangaia

Some 25% of all mammals are endangered Pangaia

For other products, the company plants a tree CO2 per purchase. Working with non-profit group SeaTrees, it is focused on planting mangrove trees on Biak Island, Indonesia. Each mangrove planted sequesters a ton (907kg) of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.