British luxury designer Shahpari has unveiled a new brand dress generations of men, Gatsby’s.

The brand, launched this autumn features a range of boys’ and men’s high-end tailored Italian fabric shirts with sizing ranging from age six months to 6XL.

As well as made-to-measure monogrammed shirts, with the option of father-and-son sets, shoppers are also able to buy polo shirts and boxers, all made using ethical design and production practices.

Shahpari, who has dressed A-listers including Madonna, Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman since a young age, working with her family’s cashmere business Shi Cashmere.

Gatsby's

Despite the name Gatsby’s suggesting frivolous excess, 15% of the brand’s sales are set to be donated to the The Dog Trust – which focuses on rehoming dogs in need – and Buses4Homeless – which refurbishes decommissioned buses into spaces where the homeless can sleep, get meals and access other services such as counselling and training to learn skills to help them with employment opportunities.

Shahpari was inspired to start the Gatsby's men's collection when designing cashmeres for some of her celebrity clients, including Eric Clapton and the late David Bowie.

"Gatsby's is about the individual client's comfort and fit. We customize each client's order for overall sizing with attention to the collars and cuffs and offer monogramming," she said.

Gatsby's

"We cater to fashion-forward gentlemen and successful businessmen. When you work long hours and interact with high profile clients, you need to portray a certain image as well as look and feel your absolute best all day and evening – as well as on weekends. Customization and classic look are essential for this calibre of customer."

She describes her signature style as a subtle fusion of East meets West with understated, clean lines and neutral tones.