Artist Refik Anadol is using data from Rolls-Royce to create LED art

Turkish born artist Refik Anadol has been commissioned to create a unique piece of art from data regarding the colour of every Rolls-Royce motor car built at the home of the company in West Sussex, England over the last ten years.

Anadol’s body of work explores the use of data and the challenges that the inexorable growth of computing has had on humanity. He addresses what it means to be a human in the digital age particularly in relation to artificial intelligence and machine learning. The artist has recently presented instalments at New York’s Chelsea Market and the Manchester International Festival.

The House of Rolls-Royce has commissioned Anadol to create a unique work for the Roll-Royce Art Programme using data collected from all of the cars they have manufactured at their Goodwood site in West Sussex over the last ten years. It will be titled 'Art of Perfection: Data Painting' and will use an LED ‘canvas’ to portray these data sets from the company.

LEDs will represent the distinct colour choices made by customers during these years as well as data generated by the robotic movement of the arms that apply the pristine finish to these new cars.

Rolls-Royce paint colours Oliver Edwards

The artist drew attention to the way that his work uses data as a pigment stating that he is “very excited that Rolls-Royce is sharing their complex computational painting data with me, to use as the raw material for this artwork”.

This work is the latest in the Art Programme’s catalogue of commissions. Roll-Royce has worked with a number of high profile artists in recent years including Yang Fudong, Asad Raza and Tomás Saraceno. Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, highlighted how the car manufacturer has been an inspiration for artists throughout its 115-year history. He added that these data set contained “thousands of unique colours chosen” by clients for their vehicles.

There are thousands of unique design combinations in Rolls-Royce's various cars Rolls-Royce

Refik Anadol’s work will be previewed at Goodwood, West Sussex as part of Rolls-Royce’s ‘Dine on the Line’, a major philanthropic event in support of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital ‘Art for Allergy’ Appeal. After this, it will be on permanent display at the company’s global headquarters.