20 Bags to Carry you to Work and Beyond

Durability is essential when on the hunt for a work bag. Whether it gets thrown in the back seat of your car or battered by public transport the last thing you want is you belongings strewn across the pavement when your bag gives out. Traditionally, leather has been the material of choice for the daily commuter but environmental concerns about the process of tanning may leave you seeking an alternative. A majority of leather is chrome tanned, a process that can leach hazardous waste into the environment and groups like PETA also highlight the energy intensive process of raising cattle as not particularly environmentally friendly.
Our list, then, brings together both sustainable, vegetable tanned leathers and alternative materials like cork and vegan leather. These bags are durable and sustainable to carry you to work and look good doing it. Here are 20 fun and spacious bags that you can take to work and beyond.
1.
MEES
Rollitbag Magnet Series in Terracotta
£224.48
2.
Stella McCartney
Fabella Reversible Tote
£720
3.
Lee Coren
Wanderlust Rolltop in Stone
£126.63
4.
Nord by Nord
The Shopper in Beige
£300.75
5.
Matt & Nat
Munich Cork Backpack
£138.00
6.
Lee Coren
Metropolitan Bag in Burnt Umber
£103.53
7.
Sans Beast
Noir Croco Liaison Backpack
£317.76
8.
Nord by Nord
The Back Pack in Cognac
£215.43
9.
Matt & Nat
Paxx Olive Bag
£150
10.
Sans Beast
Dovecote Pebble Harlequin Bucket Backpack
£118.66
11.
O My Bag
Dirty Harry Camel Schoolbag
£266.11
12.
Bottega Veneta
Maxi Cabat in Nappa
£6,825
13.
O My Bag
Billies Backpack Black Waxed Cotton
£133.80
14.
Matt & Nat
Mercy in Red
£82.50
15.
Stella McCartney
Stella Logo Tote Bag
£565
16.
O My Bag
John Backpack Maxi in Camel
£292.81
17.
Maison Margiela
Logo- Embellished Leather Backpack
£895
18.
V. By Townsley
Eden in Lagoon Blue
£450
19.
Noah
Modena Backpack
£142.81
20.
Paraguro Upcycle
Ando Slimline Inner Tube Backpack
£130