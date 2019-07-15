20 Bags to Carry you to Work and Beyond

Durability is essential when on the hunt for a work bag. Whether it gets thrown in the back seat of your car or battered by public transport the last thing you want is you belongings strewn across the pavement when your bag gives out. Traditionally, leather has been the material of choice for the daily commuter but environmental concerns about the process of tanning may leave you seeking an alternative. A majority of leather is chrome tanned, a process that can leach hazardous waste into the environment and groups like PETA also highlight the energy intensive process of raising cattle as not particularly environmentally friendly.

Our list, then, brings together both sustainable, vegetable tanned leathers and alternative materials like cork and vegan leather. These bags are durable and sustainable to carry you to work and look good doing it. Here are 20 fun and spacious bags that you can take to work and beyond.

MEES | Rollitbag Magnet Series in Terracotta | £224.48

1.

MEES

Rollitbag Magnet Series in Terracotta

£224.48

Shop Now

Stella McCartney | Fabella Reversible Tote | £720

2.

Stella McCartney

Fabella Reversible Tote

£720

Shop Now

Lee Coren | Wanderlust Rolltop in Stone | £126.63

3.

Lee Coren

Wanderlust Rolltop in Stone

£126.63

Shop Now

Nord by Nord | The Shopper in Beige | £300.75

4.

Nord by Nord

The Shopper in Beige

£300.75

Shop Now

Matt & Nat | Munich Cork Backpack | £138.00

5.

Matt & Nat

Munich Cork Backpack

£138.00

Shop Now

Lee Coren | Metropolitan Bag in Burnt Umber | £103.53

6.

Lee Coren

Metropolitan Bag in Burnt Umber

£103.53

Shop Now

Sans Beast | Noir Croco Liasion Backpack | £317.76

7.

Sans Beast

Noir Croco Liaison Backpack

£317.76

Shop Now

Nord by Nord | The Back Pack in Cognac | £215.43

8.

Nord by Nord

The Back Pack in Cognac

£215.43

Shop Now

Matt & Nat | Paxx Olive Bag | £150

9.

Matt & Nat

Paxx Olive Bag

£150

Shop Now

Sans Beast | Dovecote Pebble Harlequin Bucket Backpack | £118.66

10.

Sans Beast

Dovecote Pebble Harlequin Bucket Backpack

£118.66

Shop Now

O My Bag | Dirty Harry Camel Schoolbag | £266.11

11.

O My Bag

Dirty Harry Camel Schoolbag

£266.11

Shop Now

Bottega Veneta | Maxi Cabat in Napa | £6,825

12.

Bottega Veneta

Maxi Cabat in Nappa

£6,825

Shop Now

O My Bag | Billies Backpack Black Waxed Cotton | £133.80

13.

O My Bag

Billies Backpack Black Waxed Cotton

£133.80

Shop Now

Matt & Nat | Mercy - Red | £82.50

14.

Matt & Nat

Mercy in Red

£82.50

Shop Now

Stella McCartney | Stella Logo Tote Bag | £565

15.

Stella McCartney

Stella Logo Tote Bag

£565

Shop Now

O My Bag | John Backpack Maxi in Camel | £292.81

16.

O My Bag

John Backpack Maxi in Camel

£292.81

Shop Now

Maison Margiela | Logo Embellished Leather Backpack | £895

17.

Maison Margiela

Logo- Embellished Leather Backpack

£895

Shop Now

V. by Townsley | Eden in Lagoon Blue | £450

18.

V. By Townsley

Eden in Lagoon Blue

£450

Shop now

Noah | Modena Backpack | £142.81

19.

Noah

Modena Backpack

£142.81

Shop Now

Paguro Upcycle | Ando Slimline Inner Tube Backpack | £130

20.

Paraguro Upcycle

Ando Slimline Inner Tube Backpack

£130

Shop Now