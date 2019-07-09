The best biodegradable wet wipes and cleansing pads to buy

We are all well aware that when it comes to skincare and the environment: face wipes are pretty much the enemy. Research suggests that wet wipes could take up to 100 years to break down, meaning they’re filling our landfill and seas with unnecessary waste. However, this needn’t be the case anymore. Brands are listening, clamping down on waste and starting to develop completely biodegradable and compostable makeup wipes. The ease of a wet wipe without the environmental guilt? Sounds ideal!

Botanics Biodegradable All Bright Wipes, £3.49

Infused with hibiscus extract, a natural AHA that helps exfoliate your skin as you cleanse, these wipes leave your skin feeling soft and clean. They’re made from 100% wood based cellulose fibres, without any plastic binding, meaning you can pop them in your compost heap and they’ll biodegrade naturally within six months. They’re also free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, alcohol and SLS. Love!

Skin MatrixHD Micellar Water Cleansing Pads, £27.50

With 60 pads within a pot, these cleansing pads aren’t as pricey as you’d imagine! They’re soaked in micellar water, plus liquorice root and chamomile, meaning they’re gentle enough for even the most sensitive of skins. The pads are made from 100% cotton, are 100% biodegradable and cruelty-free.

Beauty Kitchen Abyssinian Oil Sustainable Beauty Wipes, £5.99

These super hydrating wet wipes are infused with abyssinian oil (a moisturising and nutrient rich oil similar to argan) making them perfect for removing stubborn makeup and refreshing the skin. The organic cotton will break down in your compost heap too!

Decorté Clean and Pure Cleansing Cloths, £28

If you like luxe beauty, then you’ll love these cleansing cloths. They’re buttery soft, remove makeup and drench your skin in hydration. They’re also 100% biodegradable, meaning you don’t have to feel guilty about the splurge!

Yes To Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Facial Wipes, £3.99

Because skincare doesn’t have to cost the earth, these face wipes are perfect for any budget beauty fans! Plus, they’re completely hypoallergenic, meaning they’re a perfect choice for anyone with sensitive or reactive skin. Oh and of course, they’re biodegradable too.

Klorane Makeup Remover Biodegradable Wipes, £7.50

The French-girl’s skincare savior: Klorane’s Biodegradable Wipes are another great option for sensitized skin types. They’re enriched with soothing cornflour, to counteract irritation and redness in just one swipe!

Words: Chloé Burcham