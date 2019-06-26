Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
go to
A countdown of female celebrities doing their bit for the environment

A countdown of female celebrities doing their bit for the environment

By

Text size

Despite the countless perks to being a celebrity, being in the public eye means constantly falling victim to scrutiny. Though many celebrities do their bit to help the environment, take actress Emma Thompson speaking at London’s ‘Extinction Rebellion protests’ for example, they are also susceptible to the probing eye of the tabloids. UK newspapers branded Thompson a “hypocrite” for taking a 5,400 mile flight from LA to London to join the climate activists.

Certainly, some celebrities do not use their platforms for environmental change at all, but many are making a commendable effort - we salute you!

Here’s our round-up of female celebrities we admire, making a conscious effort to support ecological causes:

Olivia Wilde

View this post on Instagram

WE WEAR USED CLOTHES and we like it. Very excited to announce the launch of ‘Choose Used’, an entirely USED clothing collection we created in partnership with fashion resale site, @thredUP and our company @consciousco ( 🙌 cofounder, @babsbrayton) to combat the fashion waste crisis. Each garment is unique, printed with retro designs that encourage fashion re-use and they are awesome! (link to shop in bio)...... We're buying more and discarding clothes faster than ever before, pouring items into landfills in a constant search for newness and it has to stop. Buying secondhand from sites like @thredUP MAKES A DIFFERENCE. Please join us in this movement. Wear your choice proudly as a vote for the planet, and inspire others to embrace a more sustainable fashion future. Head to thredUP.com/ChooseUsed and repost (using #ChooseUsed and tagging @thredup thredUP) and thredUP will donate $1 to the Circular Fashion Fund. 🙌🌎❤️ #thredUP_Partner

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

The multi-talented actress, producer, director, and activist, Olivia Wilde, has a fierce sense of humour and an even fiercer attitude towards environmentalism. She co-founded her business, Conscious Commerce, in 2013, with an aim to “connect non-profit foundations to sustainable business models.” Her team have since worked with a wealth of brands, such as Maiyet, H&M, Alternative Apparel, Anthropologie, Birchbox, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Girlgaze and Global Citizen Festival to go greener and incorporate sustainability into their trade and manufacturing. Then, by launching “Choose Used” in April of this year, Wilde made a bold statement about reclaimed clothing. She states,

“Collaboration is all about celebrating and de-stigmatizing used clothing to cut the waste and create a more sustainable fashion future”.

Each piece of vintage clothing she chose was re-imagined through ‘restitching and redesign’, saving countless garments from a hopeless existence in landfill. Wilde helps young people to recognise that each unwanted item, we have bought over the years, goes into landfill, wasting the materials and the natural resources exhausted to create them. To be more exact, 700 gallons of water for every T-shirt sent to the landfill, or 1,800 gallons of water for each pair of jeans. So, we commend Olivia Wilde for spreading awareness through her various eco initiatives and using her platform so positively.

Gisele Bündchen

As Global goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, the native Brazilian model has used her huge platform as a supermodel to make a difference in her home country. She has initiated projects like the Clean Water Project (Projeto Água Limpa) alongside her father, to restore vegetation in Brazil and ensure sustainable agricultural practises are adopted. Gisele Bündchen also leaves a green footprint through her eco flip-flop brand, Ipanema, which raises money for the conservation of the Amazonian rainforest.

Growing up, the supermodel saw the destruction of forests and its effects on surrounding communities in Brazil. She was always inspired by nature and is now a motivating advocate of many social-environmental causes as a direct result of her childhood and what the planet means to her. Equally, she completely dispels the ‘airhead’ model stereotype often associated with Victoria Secret Models, and for this we congratulate her.

Emma Watson

View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much to everyone who voted and thank you @MTV Awards! ❤️🍿 Proud to stand in solidarity with @GLAAD 🌈 The dress is made from organic silk and features hand sewn metal paillettes, by @kit_willow. This piece was made in Kolkata, by a company which uses traditional artisanal techniques and innovative research and design, keeping the creative skills in West Bengal. All KITX brand labelling is created from recycled polyester yarn and care labels from organic cotton. Shoes by @susistudio, made with recycled polyester microsuede (a man-made suede alternative) and earrings are @Forevermark by Natalie K who use responsibly sourced diamonds. Fashion info validated by @ecoage #ecoloves Skin prepped with @tataharper hydrating Floral Essence and @evolueskincare Hydrating Serum and @mvskincare Rose Soothing & Protective Moisturiser. Facial by @advancedskincaredayspa using @eminenceorganics products. For makeup, @rmsbeauty Un Cover Up is used as foundation with @w3llpeople Realist Setting Powder. @nuevolutioncosmetics Evolution Bronzer in Portofino and @rmsbeauty Lip2Cheek in Smile for cheeks. For eyes @alimapure Pressed Eyeshadow in Ethereal over the lid & @RitueldeFille Eye Soot in Half Light in the crease & lash line. The @janeiredale Liquid Liner in Black was used to create the wing eyeliner and @fitglowbeauty Good Lash Mascara. Brows are @alimapure Brow Pencil in Medium and @100percentpure Green Tea Fibre Brow Builder in Medium Brown. Lips @janeiredale Lip Pencil in Spice and @kjaerweis Lipstick in Honor. All brands are cruelty free and using natural and organic ingredients. Alima Pure and Kjaer Weis use refillable packaging. Beauty info validated by @contentbeauty

A post shared by The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on

Using her unique status as a world famous actress to incite change, Emma Watson is a staunch advocate for social and environmental progression. Not only is she women’s rights activist and ambassador for girls’ education, Watson has equally made it her mission to inform people about the impact fashion is having on the environment.

In 2009, she paired with the ethical fashion label People Tree, producing fair trade clothes in the collaboration. The clothes were hand-made by disadvantaged groups in lesser economically developed countries and could be traced back directly to their sources. Then in 2011, she collaborated with renowned Italian designer Alberta Feretti on a eco-friendly capsule collection. More recently, Emma Watson launched @the_press_tour on Instagram, sharing all the eco-conscious brands she’d worn on the Beauty and the Beast press tour and describing how they were made.

Vowing only to wear sustainably made couture on the red carpet, the star stated that she was happy to work with any brand as long as they were environmentally conscious.

Jessica Alba

Borne out of a frustration to find personal and child skincare free from toxic chemicals, and a feeling of distrust towards the cosmetic industry, Jessica Alba joined forces with Christopher Gavigan to to create Honest Co.. Alba has been vocal about her views on skincare and beauty and the lack of transparency thereof, and is now the proud founder of her company, which is hugely successful. Her sustainable credentials could not be more legitimate, as her business partner Christopher Gavigan is both an environmental scientist and former CEO of HCHW.

Honest Co. sells ethically sourced, organic products and information surrounding product ingredients is open and trustworthy. Using her fame to promote ethical, eco-friendly skincare is a great use of her time if you ask us.

Shailene Woodley

View this post on Instagram

unless we want more wildfires like what we’ve witnessed in california, more hurricanes like what puerto rico, florida, and texas have endured, and unless we’re willing to “wait and see” just HOW huge the mass migration of people will be in the coming decades due to sea level rise, agricultural deficiencies, and natural disasters, WE BETTER START TALKING, DOING, and LEARNING about climate solutions. because, WE HAVE 12 YEARS FOLKS UNTIL ITS TOO LATE TO MAKE A CHANGE. TWELVE FUCKING YEARS. let that soak in. and then, maybe go to the link in my profile and watch the inspiring facebook town hall we recorded last night. i felt like a little girl sitting at the big kids table with @berniesanders @vanjones68 and #billmckibben. we had the opportunity to listen to 5 dynamic leaders in climate awareness and transformation, and each one of them blew my marbles. i’ll be posting like a social media champ over the next few days about this event, because my GOD what will it take for us all to care about OURSELVES and each other enough, to begin caring and thinking about future generations?! this is my bro @xiuhtezcatl who has consistently been a muse for me in his work both as an activist and as a musician. the best thing about X though is...his heart. it’s a thing of gold and every time i’m lucky enough to spend time with him, i somehow leave knowing “it’ll all be okay”. let’s do this not for the planet, so much as for LOVE.

A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on

One of our younger sustainable celebs, the actress Shailene Woodley, is a self-professed hippy, herbalist and clean eater. ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ actress sits at the more extreme end of the eco-friendly lifestyle trend, by collecting spring water each month, foraging, and even creating her own beauty products made from raw natural materials. Woodley is known to produce her own beetroot lipstick, thus, a few steps further than the most dedicated celebrity eco-warriors.

Shailene Woodley was commended by the Environmental Media Association for activism at the Dakota Access Pipeline, where she was arrested for protesting for clean water. So far she is making impactful ecological decisions at the young age of 27 - we can already see there’s much more to come for the actress.

Lily Cole

The striking model is a firm believer in the devastating global impact of mass consumerism, viewing capitalism as responsible. Lily Cole is a notable supporter of Climate Week and EJF. As part of the EJF, Cole visited India and traced the production process of a cotton organic T-shirt from start to finish. The shirt was consequently sold in UK supermarket Tesco for £10, in honour of Climate Week for the “No Place Like Home” campaign, to help climate refugees. Describing her relationship with fashion to the Guardian newspaper she said,

“I think clothes are wonderful, and I’m very materialistic myself—but there’s a way of finding a compromise. I just think we can buy less and pay more, to make sure people aren’t being exploited. Am I making sense?”

In acknowledgement of the damaging consequences of fast-fashion, Cole co-founded The North Circular, an ethical knitwear company which hires local elderly women and uses the wool of rescued sheep to produce clothes. Unlike many in the limelight, Lily Cole confesses to her carbon footprint, telling the Guardian "I'm a hypocrite. I'm not perfect – and I admit it. And I feel guilty about that ”. She’s only human!

Stella McCartney

From the outset, Stella McCartney’s fashion empire has used cruelty-free, environmentally conscious materials. McCartney is constantly innovating, with different methods and materials that reduce the harmful footprint of her brand. Her studios, offices and stores both in the UK and abroad operate on renewable wind technology, and she creates fashion that lasts. The luxury designer has worked with big brands such as Adidas, in order to spread and inspire her conscious design ethos.

As a part of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Stella McCartney’s label has put some real environmental standards in place. The brand uses upcycled materials, regenerated cashmere and organic cotton for example. By 2020, she has vowed to reduce carbon emissions (with updated targets) and put a no-hazardous chemicals policy in place. Though the brand is already progressive in the eco fashion market, it’s next goal is to completely eradicate the use of polyester and nylon, materials extracted from fossil fuels.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow’s lifestyle blog, Goop, stole the limelight when it came to fruition in 2008, featuring all things sustainable and eco-friendly, from beauty, travel and lifestyle to food. The actress is known for her vegan lifestyle, a diet which considerably reduces green-house gas emissions, and clean innovation when it comes to collaborations and new products.

Indeed, Paltrow launched an edible vegan beauty line in 2016 with Juice Beauty, including products for the face, lips and eyes, made from plant-based pigments. For this, she utilised natural products such as cold pressed oils, juices and fruit extracts - notably free of the synthetic ingredients used on herself throughout her career!

Alexa Chung

Where's your keep-cup Alexa?

Alexa Chung has always been an iconic promoter of vintage fashion, an eco-friendly way of recycling clothes, as well as a guaranteed money saver. The British model and socialite asked us in 2016 to “Give a Damn”, whilst donning the clothes of The Deep End Club, who aim to “work together to find creative solutions to the world’s problems”. Nowadays she’s doing collaborations with the sustainable brand Barber, who champion long-life jackets containing upcycled materials.

However, despite being a key supporter of such brands, her own fashion label, branded after her namesake, has little transparency in regards to the environmental impact of the materials and production methods used. Here’s hoping that her recent collaboration with Barber is the beginning of an even more sustainable journey, particularly concerning her own clothing brand.

Granted...

We have only touched upon a mere handful of women using their celebrity status to put sustainability at the forefront of our minds. Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman and Miranda Kerr are amongst others making a difference. We look forward to seeing more from these empowering women and hope the trend will start to spread.

Words: Kiltie De Cleyn

More from style
See more