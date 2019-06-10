Is Alexa Chung’s new Barbour Collection championing sustainability?

Model and TV presenter Alexa Chung is three years deep into the world of fashion design, having launched her own label ALEXACHUNG in 2016. A quintessentially British, quirky media icon, it is hard not to be drawn to Alexa. Besides her British roots, perhaps it’s her charisma and slightly posh demeanour that make Alexa Chung the perfect partner to collaborate with traditional outdoor brand Barbour. She is a self-confessed Barbour veteran, admitting that her countryside childhood in Hampshire was characterised by the jackets, for practicality as much as style. Ever since, Alexa has been spotted at Glastonbury festival numerous times rocking a Barbour jacket, often paired with the classic Hunter wellington boots.

Having supported and showcased this British Heritage brand throughout her life, Alexa Chung has now launched her own collection, 'Barbour x ALEXACHUNG'.

What does ‘Barbour x ALEXACHUNG’ comprise of?

A sneak peek of ‘Barbour x ALEXACHUNG’ was launched on the 9th June, with the rest to be released on the 2nd August. It features seven jackets, three tote bags and a bucket hat, all inspired by the signature style of Barbour – with her very own idiosyncratic tweaks. These include gingham linings, patchwork outer waxwork and shorter sleeves, plus a more snug silhouette all round. So far, she has revealed three jackets in the line-up, The Barbour Patch (pictured below on her Instagram), The Edith (featuring the corduroy collar) and The Pip, a rain coat style smock.

She says proudly,

"The smell of the wax alone makes me feel like I’m home. For me Barbour has been part of my childhood, my coming of age and I am extraordinarily proud that it is now part of my future.”

Pip Waterproof, Edith Waxed Cotton and Patch Waxed Cotton jackets ALEXACHUNG x Barbour Barbour

Is the collection sustainable?

Alexa Chung’s own label gives nothing away on her online site, regarding traceability, sourcing or materials used in the manufacturing of her clothing line. However, this may mark the fashion designer’s first segue into sustainable fashion, given that Barbour is known for both its ethical reputation and the long life cycle of its products.

Originally a family business, Barbour has been going strong since 1894 and believes firmly in protecting the environment, owing to its strong ties to the British countryside. The brand’s sustainability statement focuses on minimising energy usage and a reduction of waste, while also committing to taking more specific actions. For instance, it claims to be investigating recyclable and biodegradable plastic alternatives, creating alternative packaging solutions in stores, making wadding/filling from recycled plastics and provides recyclable alternatives for plastic hangers and bags.

Overall though, Barbour is, by its very nature, sustainable. The jackets can regularly be found lingering in charity shops, due to their long life cycle. In effect, a Barbour is not only for life, the jackets are often passed down generations. The waxed jacket is widely recognised as an investment, to buy once and continue to wear for years to come. If anything, durability is the true essence of a sustainable brand, as the jackets are extremely high quality and remarkably robust. To maintain the waxwork, the brand offers ‘reproofing’ services from just £12, a fraction of the price of a new one, where jackets will be sent back as good as new.

We are delighted to hear of the collaboration and hope to see more of Alexa Chung in the sustainable limelight.