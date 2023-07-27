By Euronews with wires

"The age of global warming is over, it's time for the age of global boiling," warns the United Nations Secretary General.

July is set to be the hottest month on record for the planet, with the UN Secretary General warning that "the age of global warming is over, it's time for the age of global boiling".

"We don't need to wait until the end of the month to find out. Unless there is a mini ice age in the next few days, July 2023 will break all records", Antonio Guterres told journalists in New York.

"Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And this is just the beginning. The era of global warming is over, now it's time for the era of global boiling," he added.

"For large parts of North America, Asia, Africa and Europe, this summer is cruel. For the whole planet, it is a disaster".

And "for scientists, it is unequivocal: humans are responsible", he insisted, noting that "the only surprise is the speed of change".

"The consequences are clear and tragic: children swept away by the monsoon rains, families fleeing the flames, workers fainting under the scorching heat".

In the face of this catastrophic situation, the UN Secretary General repeated his calls for radical and urgent action, once again attacking the fossil fuel sector.

"The air is unbreathable, the heat is unbearable. And the levels of profits from fossil fuels and climate inaction are unacceptable", he said.