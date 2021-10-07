In a bid to urge Indonesians to get rid of single-use plastics, an environmental conservation group has built this highly Instagrammable outdoor exhibition.

Based in the town of Gresik in East Java, ECOTON (Ecological Observation and Wetlands Conservation) have collected plastic pollution from the region’s beaches and rivers over three years in preparation for this exhibition titled ‘3F Plastic’.

The open-air exhibit took three months to assemble and consists of more than 10,000 pieces of single-use plastic waste, which had to be individually washed before being used for the installation.

Volunteers of Indonesia's "3F Plastic" exhibition built a replica of Javanese goddess "Dewi Sri", in Gresik, East Java province, Indonesia, September 28, 2021. STRINGER/REUTERS

A placard that reads "Brantas river polluted with microplastic" at ECOTON's "3F Plastic" exhibition in Gresik, East Java province, Indonesia, September 28, 2021. STRINGER/REUTERS

Ocean plastic pollution is a growing problem in Indonesia, an archipelago nation that ranks second only behind China for its volume of plastics that end up in the ocean.

ECOTON has chosen to create this exhibit using the hardest-to-recycle plastics to educate visitors on the future we face if we continue to consume single-use plastics at the rate that we currently are.

Visitors walk through "Terowongan 4444" at ECOTON's "3F Plastic" exhibition in Gresik, East Java province, Indonesia, September 28, 2021. STRINGER/REUTERS

Volunteers examine the contents of microplastics on water sample collected for ECOTON's "3F Plastic" exhibition in Gresik, East Java province, Indonesia, September 28, 2021. STRINGER/REUTERS

At the ‘3F Plastic’ exhibition, you can visit ‘Terowongan 4444’, a tunnel made of plastic bottles, which is intended to give visitors the perspective of the fish living in waterways overrun by plastic waste.

There is also ‘Dewi Sri’, a goddess of prosperity widely worshipped by the Javanese, her long skirt made from single-use bags and packaging.

ECOTON's founder, Prigi Arisandi, holds placard at "3F Plastic" exhibition in Gresik, East Java province, Indonesia, September 28, 2021. STRINGER/REUTERS

Since opening to the public last month, ‘3F Plastic’ has attracted hundreds of visitors who have turned this environmental exhibition into a must-visit Instagram location.