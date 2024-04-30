By Euronews with AP & EBU

The Environment, Energy and Climate summit concluded today at the Palace of Venaria in Turin.

ADVERTISEMENT

G7 countries have agreed to phase out coal power during the first half of the 2030s.

The Environment, Energy and Climate G7 meeting concluded on Tuesday at the Palace of Venaria in Turin.

The focus of the summit was green transformation and addressing climate change, pollution, the energy crisis and biodiversity loss.

In a statement issued at the end of the two-day conference, the G7 countries said they have jointly agreed to "phase out existing unabated coal power generation in our energy systems during the first half of 2030s or in a timeline consistent with keeping a limit of 1.5C temperature rise within reach".

"The transition to clean energy must be tidy," said the Japanese Minister of Economy Ken Saito. "From this point of view we reached a balanced agreement."