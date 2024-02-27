Casablanca Greens: A golfing paradise with a cultural edge

Explore Casablanca’s developing golf scene and distinct cultural offerings in Golf Travel Tales with Immy Barclay. In this episode, Immy takes us on a golfing adventure at the Tony Jacklin Golf Casablanca, before soaking up the city’s unique creative energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Showcased through stunning aerial views, Tony Jacklin Golf Casablanca is an 18-hole masterpiece designed by the legendary Tony Jacklin amidst the Bouskoura forest. Immy takes us through the features and challenges of this par-72 course, trying her hand at technical shots, before exploring the course’s wider facilities. These include a modern clubhouse designed by architect Angel Taborda Britch, as well as dining options, spa services and expansive luxury terraces.

Next, we move into the city for an introduction into Casablanca’s street art scene, before viewing the architectural glory of the Hassan II Mosque, a vibrant local meeting point on the water’s edge. We conclude with a relaxing drink in Ain Daib, an affluent area known for its fashionable bars and restaurants.

All in all, this dynamic and immersive experience in the heart of Morocco with Immy, paints a vivid picture of a city where golf, culture, and history perfectly combine.